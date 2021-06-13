Activity Search

Cancel
Lifestyle

 10 days ago

Description: A class for beginners looking to learn how to play a new sport. Proper grips, footwork, and techniques are taught for all strokes. *Allegheny County COVID-19 protocols will be followed during this program*

Lifestyle
Sports
Computersarxiv.org

Efficient Active Search for Combinatorial Optimization Problems

Recently numerous machine learning based methods for combinatorial optimization problems have been proposed that learn to construct solutions in a sequential decision process via reinforcement learning. While these methods can be easily combined with search strategies like sampling and beam search, it is not straightforward to integrate them into a high-level search procedure offering strong search guidance. Bello et al. (2016) propose active search, which adjusts the weights of a (trained) model with respect to a single instance at test time using reinforcement learning. While active search is simple to implement, it is not competitive with state-of-the-art methods because adjusting all model weights for each test instance is very time and memory intensive. Instead of updating all model weights, we propose and evaluate three efficient active search strategies that only update a subset of parameters during the search. The proposed methods offer a simple way to significantly improve the search performance of a given model and outperform state-of-the-art machine learning based methods on combinatorial problems, even surpassing the well-known heuristic solver LKH3 on the capacitated vehicle routing problem. Finally, we show that (efficient) active search enables learned models to effectively solve instances that are much larger than those seen during training.
Gamblingdisboards.com

Latest activity

Ciaoaloha31 replied to the thread Boo Bash Tickets??. Do you have to call the DVC number to buy tickets if you are staying on Points but are a white card holder?. easyas123 replied to the thread Quarantine and chill and kindness chatty clubhouse: Jump in and join the conversation! All is welcome!.
Kidstheottoolbox.com

Tangram Activities

These tangram activities are designed to develop visual perceptual skills, visual motor skills, and fine motor skills in kids. Tangrams make a great addition to any occupational therapy treatment bag!. Tangram Activities. Tangrams are a great tool for learning and development. The colorful shapes are perfect for building images and...
Recipestwincitiesmom.com

Family Activities

Stages Theatre Company Kicks Off Their Latest Season: Out of The Box. Stages Theatre Company, like many organizations these days, is on a familiar journey to create new ways to serve the theatre’s mission. When faced with new challenges this past spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, STC adapted and...
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Active Active High Availability

I have done migration from Cisco ASA Firewalls to Palo Alto Firewalls. In Cisco ASA Firewalls, I was using multi-context (there were two contexts, Context-A and Context-B). Context A was active on Firewall-1 and Context-B was active on Firewall-2. Once Firewall-1 goes down, Firewall-2 will be active for both Context-A and Context-B.
Kidsmumsnet.com

Summer Activities

I'm a London based mum, one 8 year old and another on the way!. I'm looking for summer actives to enjoy as a family, if anyone has any ideas or recommendations that'd be very much appreciated!
ScienceColumbia University

Meta-meta-science studies

Are you are familiar with any (economic) literature that attempts to model academia or the labor market for researchers (or similar), incorporating stuff like e.g. publication bias, researcher degrees of freedom, the garden of forking paths etcetera (and that perhaps also discusses possible proposals/mechanisms to mitigate these problems)? And perhaps you might know any empirical (economic) literature evaluating the effect of some policy measures to mitigate these problems?
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Asymptotic analysis of harmonic functions in singular domains with inhomogenous Robin boundary conditions

In 1991, Vladimir Maz'ya, Serguei Nazarov and Boris Plamenevskij developed the theory of compound asymptotics for elliptic boundary value problems in singularly perturbed domains. They considered a harmonic function whose domain contains a small inclusion. We applied this technique in the analysis of a Nematic liquid crystal with a small colloidal inclusion. However, we realised that the Maz'ya, Nazarov and Plamenevskij did not consider the asymptotic analysis of Robin boundary conditions, which corresponded to weak anchoring in the context of liquid crystals.
Sciencearxiv.org

Turing Award elites revisited: patterns of productivity, collaboration, authorship and impact

The Turing Award is recognized as the most influential and prestigious award in the field of computer science(CS). With the rise of the science of science (SciSci), a large amount of bibliographic data has been analyzed in an attempt to understand the hidden mechanism of scientific evolution. These include the analysis of the Nobel Prize, including physics, chemistry, medicine, etc. In this article, we extract and analyze the data of 72 Turing Award laureates from the complete bibliographic data, fill the gap in the lack of Turing Award analysis, and discover the development characteristics of computer science as an independent discipline. First, we show most Turing Award laureates have long-term and high-quality educational backgrounds, and more than 61% of them have a degree in mathematics, which indicates that mathematics has played a significant role in the development of computer science. Secondly, the data shows that not all scholars have high productivity and high h-index; that is, the number of publications and h-index is not the leading indicator for evaluating the Turing Award. Third, the average age of awardees has increased from 40 to around 70 in recent years. This may be because new breakthroughs take longer, and some new technologies need time to prove their influence. Besides, we have also found that in the past ten years, international collaboration has experienced explosive growth, showing a new paradigm in the form of collaboration. It is also worth noting that in recent years, the emergence of female winners has also been eye-catching. Finally, by analyzing the personal publication records, we find that many people are more likely to publish high-impact articles during their high-yield periods.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Vegetation of planet Earth: Researchers publish unique database as Open Access

It's a treasure trove of data: the global geodatabase of vegetation plots "sPlotOpen" is now freely accessible. It contains data on vegetation from 114 countries and from all climate zones on Earth. The database was compiled by an international team of researchers led by Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). Researchers around the world finally have a balanced, representative dataset of the Earth's vegetation at their disposal, as the team reports in the journal Global Ecology & Biogeography.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Hyperelliptic sigma functions and Adler-Moser polynomials

In a 2004 paper by V. M. Buchstaber and D. V. Leykin, published in ``Functional Analysis and Its Applications,'' for each $g > 0$, a system of $2g$ multidimensional heat equations in a nonholonomic frame was constructed. The sigma function of the universal hyperelliptic curve of genus $g$ is a solution of this system. In the work arXiv:2007.08966 explicit expressions for the Schrödinger operators that define the equations of the system considered were obtained in the hyperelliptic case.
Sciencearxiv.org

Laser propagation in Rindler accelerated reference frame based on matrix optics

The Rindler spacetime describing a series of accelerating observers is Ricci flat, but it still has novel optical effects. In the case of WKB approximation, we derive the light geodesics in the Rindler frame based on the covariant wave equation and geodesic equations. Then, we use ABCD matrix optics method to explore the propagation characteristics of Rindler frame, thus link three different optical transformation scenes (geometry, gravity and vacuum refractive index) together. Moreover, the propagation characteristics of hollow beam in Rindler spacetime are described analytically. Those characteristics are quite different from the ones in the flat spacetime. Based on these calculations, we simply demonstrate the position uncertain relationship between the transverse beam size and the momentum, which surprisingly coincides with the derivation of quantization. We hope that we can provide one simple method to analyze the beam propagation in the accelerated frame.
Physicsarxiv.org

Variations on Hammersley's interacting particle process

The longest increasing subsequence problem for permutations has been studied extensively in the last fifty years. The interpretation of the longest increasing subsequence as the longest 21-avoiding subsequence in the context of permutation patterns leads to many interesting research directions. We introduce and study the statistical properties of Hammersleytype interacting particle processes related to these generalizations and explore the finer structures of their distributions. We also propose three different interacting particle systems in the plane analogous to the Hammersley process in one dimension and obtain estimates for the asymptotic orders of the mean and variance of the number of particles in the systems.
WildlifeSheridan Media

UW Professor Researching Animals’ Adaptability to Climate Change

A University of Wyoming professor is part of an effort to determine how animals change their habitats to deal with changing weather conditions. Michael Dillon, an associate professor in the zoology and physiology department, was part of a research group that found animals’ ability to adapt to changing conditions likely depends on how well they modify their habitats, such as nests and burrows.
Chemistrylodivalleynews.com

A famous scientific discovery – 06/22/2021 – Marcello Viana

This year, I gave myself the mathematics of the periodic table for my birthday. The periodic table of the elements is one of the most famous discoveries in science. She left the laboratories and was regularly represented in objects of pop art: T-shirts, mugs, towels and even shower curtains. How can I not be intrigued by the mathematics behind the “advertising genius” of chemistry?
Astronomyarxiv.org

Exploring nine simultaneously occurring transients on April 12th 1950

Beatriz Villarroel, Geoffrey W. Marcy, Stefan Geier, Alina Streblyanska, Enrique Solano Marquez, Vitaly N. Andruk, Matthew E. Shultz, Alok C. Gupta, Lars Mattsson. Nine point sources appeared within half an hour on a region within $\sim$ 10 arcmin of a red-sensitive photographic plate taken in April 1950 as part of the historic Palomar Sky Survey. All nine sources are absent on both previous and later photographic images, and absent in modern surveys with CCD detectors which go several magnitudes deeper. We present deep CCD images with the 10.4-meter Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC), reaching brightness $r \sim 26$ mag, that reveal possible optical counterparts, although these counterparts could equally well be just chance projections. The incidence of transients in the investigated photographic plate is far higher than expected from known detection rates of optical counterparts to e.g.\ flaring dwarf stars, Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), Gamma Ray Bursts (GRBs) or microlensing events. One possible explanation is that the plates have been subjected to an unknown type of contamination producing mainly point sources with of varying intensities along with some mechanism of concentration within a radius of $\sim$ 10 arcmin on the plate. If contamination as an explanation can be fully excluded, another possibility is fast (t $<0.5$ s) solar reflections from objects near geosynchronous orbits. An alternative route to confirm the latter scenario is by looking for images from the First Palomar Sky Survey where multiple transients follow a line.
Physicsarxiv.org

Three-dimensional quasi-quantized Hall insulator phase in SrSi2

Kaustuv Manna, Nitesh Kumar, Sumanta Chattopadhyay, Jonathan Noky, Mengyu Yao, Joonbum Park, Tobias Förster, Marc Uhlarz, Tirthankar Chakraborty, B. Valentin Schwarze, Jacob Hornung, Vladimir N. Strocov, Horst Borrmann, Chandra Shekhar, Yan Sun, Jochen Wosnitza, Claudia Felser, Johannes Gooth. In insulators, the longitudinal resistivity becomes infinitely large at zero temperature. For...
Wildlifeunl.edu

Prey tell: New method could streamline estimates of predator-prey relationships

Welcome to Pocket Science: a glimpse at recent research from Husker scientists and engineers. For those who want to quickly learn the “What,” “So what” and “Now what” of Husker research. What?. Determining how a predator’s food consumption fluctuates with the availability of its prey — its so-called functional response...
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
Physicsarxiv.org

Planar graphene-NbSe$_2$ Josephson junctions in a parallel magnetic field

Tom Dvir, Ayelet Zalic, Eirik Holm Fyhn, Morten Amundsen, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, Jacob Linder, Hadar Steinberg. Thin transition metal dichalcogenides sustain superconductivity at large in-plane magnetic fields due to Ising spin-orbit protection, which locks their spins in an out-of-plane orientation. Here we use thin NbSe$_2$ as superconducting electrodes laterally coupled to graphene, making a planar, all van der Waals two-dimensional Josephson junction (2DJJ). We map out the behavior of these novel devices with respect to temperature, gate voltage, and both out-of-plane and in-plane magnetic fields. Notably, the 2DJJs sustain supercurrent up to $H_\parallel$ as high as 8.5 T, where the Zeeman energy $E_Z$ rivals the Thouless energy $E_{Th}$, a regime hitherto inaccessible in graphene. As the parallel magnetic field $H_\parallel$ increases, the 2DJJ's critical current is suppressed and in a few cases undergoes suppression and recovery. We explore the behavior in $H_\parallel$ by considering theoretically two effects: a 0-$\pi$ transition induced by tuning of the Zeeman energy and the unique effect of ripples in an atomically thin layer which create a small spatially varying perpendicular component of the field. The 2DJJs have potential utility as flexible probes for two-dimensional superconductivity in a variety of materials and introduce high $H_\parallel$ as a newly accessible experimental knob.