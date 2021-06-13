Cancel
Marion Johnson O'Brien

The News-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE — Marion Johnson O’Brien, 90, of Oak Park, formerly of Danville, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Belmont Village Senior Center, Oak Park. She was born in Chicago on Oct. 11, 1930, to John T. and Marian (nee McPartlin) Johnson. She married Louis J. O’Brien Jr. in Chicago on Sept. 15, 1951. Lou preceded her in death in 2015. They had four children, Kathleen of Chicago, Susan (Kevin Cassidy) of Chicago and Michael (Anne Sacheli) of Danville. Her son, Thomas (Amy Botschner), of Columbus, Ohio, preceded her in death.

