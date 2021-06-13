Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Marlins

By The Associated Press
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 10 days ago

Atlanta Braves (29-33, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Braves +116; over/under is 7 1/2...

www.record-eagle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Grant Dayton
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Jeff Brigham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The National League#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Catchers to Stream for Week 12 (6/21-6/27)

Catcher is a barren wasteland! Unless you’ve got one of the top catchers, you’re left guessing what to do with the position. My strategy in many leagues is to wait until the last round if I don’t get one of the top guys. Some people go catcherless, which is a legitimate strategy in a head-to-head league if you can properly use that extra spot. But in a roto league, you’re missing valuable production by leaving it empty. So if you missed out on the cream of the crop and need help addressing the problem, look no further. This article will look at the best streaming-caliber catchers for the week ahead.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Braves hoping Ronald Acuna Jr. back as they face Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves are hopeful that slugging right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will be back in the lineup on Tuesday when they host the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series. Acuna left Sunday's game against Miami in the fifth inning with right pectoral tightness. He seemed...
MLBObserver-Reporter

Wainwright pitches 3-hitter, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener

Adam Wainwright was proud to pitch the 26th complete game of his career, no matter how long it went. “I’ll take them however they give them to me,” he said. “If the next one is a five-inning rainout, I’ll take that one, too. I like going the distance. That’s a notch on the belt. That’s what we strive to do.”
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES SPLIT TWIN BILL WITH ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

The Atlanta Braves split a twin-bill against the St. Louis Cardinals on Fathers Day at Truist Park. The home team fell in the opener 9-1, but emerged as the victors in the night cap 1-0. It allowed Atlanta to take the four-game National League series versus St. Louis 3-1 and finish their latest six-game homestand with an even three wins and three losses.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Jacob deGrom throws 5 scoreless as Mets win DH opener

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season Monday afternoon, when he allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and earned the win as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-2, in the opener of a doubleheader. Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive...
MLBEscanaba Daily Press

MLB umps start checking pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The search is on by major league umpires for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs. What has long been against the rules but rarely enforced is being overlooked no more. The crackdown began Monday when major and minor league umpires started regular checks of all pitchers for tacky substances used to get a better grip on the balls, but can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.
MLBYardbarker

Atlanta Braves Way Too Early Trade Candidates: Trey Mancini

Welcome back to the Atlanta Braves “way too early trade candidates” column. The Atlanta Braves have plenty of holes; one trade will not be enough to put them over the top. However, they have such a strong core that catching the Mets is far from unfathomable, and some trade scenarios make sense for Alex Anthopoulos to consider at the deadline.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 6/22/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBTalking Chop

Ronald Acuña Jr, Drew Smyly lead Braves over Cardinals

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career home run while Drew Smyly turned in his best start of the season to help the Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Smyly has had a much maligned season but he was the story in this game. He retired nine of the first 10 hitters he faced over the first three innings. The Braves gave him a run to work with in the third when Acuña jumped on a 2-0 breaking ball from Kwang Hyun Kim and drove it out to left center. The homer was his 19th of the season and snapped a stretch of 33 at-bats without a home run.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Mills, Cubs bullpen shutout Marlins at Wrigley

Alec Mills pitched five impressive innings, and his bullpen added four perfect frames, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Mills (3-1) threw a season-high 77 pitches, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out three. Mills, who allowed no extra-base...
MLBFOX Sports

Pirates take 4-game slide into matchup with Brewers

LINE: Brewers -279, Pirates +233; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last four games. The Brewers are 14-10 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .280.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Diamondbacks take 19-game road losing streak to San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants return home to get their first look at Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Matt Peacock when the National League West rivals open a four-game series on Monday night. Left-hander Alex Wood (5-3, 3.79 ERA) is expected to get the ball for the Giants, who have the best...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Milwaukee takes 4-game slide into matchup with Colorado

Milwaukee Brewers (38-31, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (29-41, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.13 ERA, .84 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +166, Brewers -191; over/under is 10 1/2...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Reds look to end 4-game losing streak against Twins

Cincinnati Reds (35-35, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-41, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.12 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +105, Reds -122; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 13 Hitting Waiver Wire: Taking A Flyer On Miami’s Jesus Sanchez

No, this isn’t Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodríguez. It’s not even Taylor Trammell. It’s Jake Fraley, Seattle’s 26-year-old twenty-first overall prospect. While by no means does Fraley share the prospect pedigree that any of these other three share, he’s made the absolute most of his opportunity in 2021. Having debuted back in 2019, and appearing in 2020 as well, Fraley was rather underwhelming thus far in his brief major league appearances. So far in 82 plate appearances this season however, Fraley is slashing .254/.463/.492 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs. Perhaps most encouraging is the 19-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio. 22 walks in 82 plate appearances! This isn’t completely out of nowhere, either, as his four-year-plus minor league career suggests his plate discipline is real. For his professional career, he has a strikeout percentage less than 20 and a walk percentage close to 10. He was never a big power hitter, but a spike in homers in 2019 was a hopeful sign that he’d developed that part of his game. So far in 2021, he’s hit four dingers in just 82 plate appearances. Fraley was already expected to contribute in some other categories, such as average and steals, but adding home runs to his profile could certainly make him a valuable fantasy player moving forward.