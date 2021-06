Tonight the Philadelphia 76ers return home for Game Five pissed off after their worst loss of the year against the Atlanta Hawks in game four. After the loss, the Hawks were certainly feeling themselves on Monday despite hanging on by a thread during Joel Embiid’s worst game of his career. Embiid, who continues to battle a knee injury, shot a brutal 4/20 from the floor, and the Sixers lost game four 103-100. The series is now tied at 2-2, and the Sixers need to handle business tonight at home to take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6.