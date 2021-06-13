Mark Paullin
BELLFLOWER — Mark William Paullin, 71, of Bellflower died at 5:21 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Paster Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Bellflower United Methodist Church or Bellflower Fire Protection District.www.news-gazette.com