Mark Paullin

The News-Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLFLOWER — Mark William Paullin, 71, of Bellflower died at 5:21 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Paster Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Bellflower United Methodist Church or Bellflower Fire Protection District.

