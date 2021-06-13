Thomas B. Littlewood

SAVOY — Thomas Benjamin Littlewood, 92, of Savoy died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Thomas was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Flint, Mich., to Thomas Nelson Littlewood and Louise Grebenkemper Littlewood. He grew up in LaPorte, Ind., and caught the journalism bug as a high school sophomore, serving as the part-time sports editor of his hometown newspaper. Thomas attended Depauw University and Northwestern University, receiving his BS and MS from the Medill School of Journalism. He was recruited to cover the police beat right out of college and soon after began his career as a political writer. Thomas worked for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1953 to 1977, first in Chicago and then as a Springfield state capital correspondent, followed by a decade as correspondent in the Washington, D.C., bureau.