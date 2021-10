App library was first introduced back on iOS 14 – it’s a new Apple design and the new way Apple envisioned its users to check and get into their apps. For most people, App Library works great and suits them. But there are also considerably many people who feel that App Library is not usable at all. I, in this case, am under the latter group who think that iOS is better without App Library. Since you are here, perhaps you also on the latter group – who feel that App Library is kind of useless – and are looking on how you can get rid of App Library.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO