CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Top iPad apps on sale

apppicker.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleFind daily discounts on top iPad apps here as we scan the store to select only the best apps with super savings on their normal price. Sign up to our daily appsale newsletters to make sure you never miss out on the best price deals. Subscribe. Follow us on...

www.apppicker.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.com

Top 5 best card games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Updated: Original list by Harry Slater, Updated by Jupiter Hadley and PG Staff on October 19th, 2021. What are the best card games available on the App Store? Well, that's a good question, and I'm really glad you were wondering. Because, you know, if you weren't you wouldn't bother reading...
TECHNOLOGY
igeeksblog.com

Mail app not working on iPhone and iPad? 10 Easy fixes

Although Apple enabled users to change the default email app with iOS 14, many of us still rely on the stock iOS Mail app to access our emails for its ease and features. But like any other app, the Mail app may occasionally act up and stop working on your iPhone or iPad!
CELL PHONES
imore.com

How to customize accessibility settings per app on iPhone and iPad

Beginning with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, you can adjust display and text size accessibility settings per app. These include the ability to bold or enlarge text, increase contrast, invert colors, add color filters, and more. Here's how to make changes on all of the best iPhones and best iPads.
CELL PHONES
osxdaily.com

How to Get File Paths on iPhone & iPad Files App

The Files app for iPhone and iPad offers a file system for iOS and iPadOS, and though it’s limited, it does offer some advanced features like file paths. File paths may be familiar to Mac, Windows, and Linux users, as a file path points to exactly where to go find a file or folder in the file system. With Files app in iOS and iPadOS, you can find and get file paths.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Apps#Photography#Appsale Newsletters#Games Incredibox#Sports Frustrated#Utilities#Save Op
makeuseof.com

How to Remove App Library From Your iPad's Dock

Are you tired of the App Library icon using precious space in your iPad's dock? Good news—you can remove it with just a few taps. Don't worry, though, you'll still be able to access the App Library afterward. Here's the lowdown on toggling the App Library's dock icon and how...
TECHNOLOGY
Stuff.tv

40 best free apps for iPhone and iPad

Apps are big business and one of the main reasons for the success of iOS. Android may shift more units than Apple’s mobile platform, but the App Store gets the lion’s share of the best apps, from high-end audio tools through to cutting-edge education offerings. But what can you get...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

Use SharePlay on iPhone and iPad with these apps

Apple has finally released the anticipated ‘SharePlay’ feature in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, tvOS 15.1, and watchOS 15.1. Now users on compatible devices share their screens, music, watch videos, enjoy workouts or meditations, and much more with their family and friends via FaceTime calls, in sync. Here is a list of apps you can use to SharePlay on iPhone and iPad.
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar+

The best iPad Pro deals, sales, and prices in October 2021

IPad Pro deals can offer some of the largest discounts in the world of Apple's luxury tablets - largely due to the fact that these devices carry the highest price tags. If you're looking for an all-in-one powerhouse, you're shopping at the top end of the range. However, we regularly see iPad Pro prices drop well below their MSRPs which means there are plenty of savings to be found - especially now that we're in Black Friday iPad deals territory.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
iPad
quintdaily.com

Top 5 Apps for Photo Editing

Modern smartphones are equipped with top-notch cameras that help take snaps of outstanding quality. Even though they deliver sharp and high-resolution pictures, they still need to be retouched. Fortunately, there is no need to carry a laptop to edit photos like a pro anywhere. The large assortment of applications helps update snaps professionally. Don’t you know which one to use to get better snaps? Scroll down below and read about the top five apps for image editing.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and more are on sale

Amazon has several Apple products on sale, starting with 2020’s 13-inch laptops. For instance, you can pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $1,100 after a $199 discount. You will get the first $124 savings as soon as you get to the product’s landing page, while the other $75 savings will reflect at checkout, and the best part is that you can get your new laptop on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants, as they’re both getting the same treatment. And if you want the 512GB storage variant, you will have to head over to B&H.com, where the same M1-powered laptop with 8GB RAM is receiving a $150 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $1,349.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The best iPad games 2021: the best games in the App Store tested and rated

In this guide, we've rounded up the very best iPad games you can download right now, with something for everyone. Whatever genre you're interested in, and however much or little time you have spare, we've scoured the App Store to find the very best titles for you. The iPhone revolutionized...
FIFA
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: TikTok-famous wet vacuum, LG OLED TVs, kitchen appliances, more It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the cooler iOS 15 features you might...
CELL PHONES
pocketgamer.com

Top 57 best soft launch mobile games for iPhone, iPad or Android

If you've been looking for something new and exciting, maybe something that isn't even available worldwide, and could well be the next big thing, then look no further, you've found the list of the best games currently in soft launch, and we've brought all of the best into one place.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

In-app events in the App Store have arrived for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15

Among the many things Apple announced during this year’s WWDC event, one of them was in-app events for the App Store. On October 27, the Cupertino-based tech giant officially launched in-app events for iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. With this new tool, developers can now promote timely events such...
CELL PHONES
imdb.com

Top 5 iPad Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Season Begins

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Between shipping and supply delays and global chip shortages, laptops, notebooks, tablet, gaming...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best Android apps you can download now for Windows 11

One of the coolest new features of Windows 11 is the ability to run Android apps natively in the operating system. Though it isn’t a feature that’s available for everyone just yet (only in the Windows Insider program Beta channel for now), you can enroll your Windows 11 PC to beta test Android apps, if you so please.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 13 Pro video shows off the most mind-blowing camera feature

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: LG OLED C1 TV, $12 bed pillows, $45 soundbar, more The team at Apple Experiments has released a new video. This time the team puts the Apple iPhone 13 Pro to the test, including using the Cinematic Mode to capture some cool space scenes. On Thursday, Apple posted a new video to its YouTube channel. In the video, the team showcases several shots created with the iPhone 13 Pro and practical effects. The video focuses heavily on the camera features that the iPhone 13 Pro brings to the table. These features include more...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy