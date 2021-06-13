Cancel
WWE

Mark Henry Gunning to Bring Braun Strowman to AEW, ‘Super High On My List’

By TMZ
 10 days ago

WWE Superstar-turned-AEW talent scout Mark Henry says we might not have seen the end of Braun Strowman … telling TMZ Sports he’s hoping to bring the former champion to his company!!!. Of course, Strowman was recently let go by Vince McMahon’s organization … after spending the past 8 years as...

Braun Strowman
Vince Mcmahon
Mark Henry
WWE
Fightful

Braun Strowman Says He Hasn't Spoken To Anyone About Bookings

Braun Strowman has cleared up reports of his asking price. On Wednesday, Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported "independent promoters that reached out to Braun Strowman that the asking price is currently in the five-figure range. We are told that Strowman is pretty set financially and doesn't need to immediately run out and do bookings, but if a promoter comes along and meets the right price, that's a different story."
WWE

Should AEW Sign Braun Strowman?

With the recent releases of more WWE talent, something I discussed in a recent article, there will obviously be some discussion about where some of them will go next or what potential opportunities will be there for them, even if it’s not a full-time gig. Someone like Murphy, who is a very talented athlete, but never had the chance to do anything worth while as a character in the WWE, might be brought in for a New Japan tour after more travel restrictions are lifted, but that doesn’t automatically translate to a full schedule with the Japanese group. Among the half dozen competitors that got their walking papers, Braun Strowman was probably the most surprising release, simply because he was a current top guy for the organization, and at various points, the company invested a major amount of TV time into a push to establish him. If WWE brass or the writing team maximized those minutes is a completely different discussion. Still, there was a point a few years ago that the argument could be made that Strowman was the most over performer on the roster.
WWE

The latest regarding Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW

During an interview with TMZ.com, Mark Henry talked about Braun Strowman possibly signing with AEW. Henry noted that there is “interest on both sides” but they won’t have a serious conversation until Strowman’s 90-day WWE non-compete clause is close to expiring…. “Super high on my list. It’s not an all...
WWE

Erick Rowan Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on his former Wyatt Family partner Braun Strowman being released from the company:. “You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That’s what you get when you sign that big-money contract. It’s not...
WWE

Braun Strowman Shows Off New Look After WWE Release

For the past couple of months, WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars, beginning with the release of Superstars such as Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Last week, WWE held yet another round of cuts from the company and it included several big names. The most...
WWE

Braun Strowman Reported Booking Fee And Details Per Manager

Braun Strowman’s manager is reportedly quoting $20,000-$25,000 for post-WWE appearances. As noted, it was reported earlier this week that Strowman had an asking price of five figures for post-WWE indie appearances. Strowman took to Twitter on Thursday to dismiss the report. “Let me just get this FYI out. I have...
WWE

How Much Money Braun Strowman Is Charging For Post-WWE Appearances

Braun Strowman has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, but the company recently wished him well in his future endeavors when they announced his release. PWInsider is reporting that independent promoters who have reached out to Braun Strowman about post-WWE appearances are claiming that the Monster Among Men is asking for a fee in the five figure range.
WWE

WWE News: Hall Of Famer Planning To Bring ‘Monster Among Men’ To AEW

Mark Henry reveals he is trying to get Braun Strowman to join AEW. Henry wants to wrestle again but needs to get himself back into shape. Strowman is expected to work under a new ring name in AEW. Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, is not expected to...
WWE
Forbes

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Reportedly Charging Hefty Booking Fee On The Indies

Braun Strowman is looking to cash in on the fame he found in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider.com (h/t Wrestling Inc), the former Universal Champion, who was surprisingly released by WWE just over a week ago, is seeking a big payday to appear for independent wrestling promotions: “Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a five figure booking fee for his post-WWE appearances on the indies. Indie promoters who have reached out to Strowman about possible bookings report that the asking price is currently in the five figure range.”
WWE

Braun Strowman Shares His New Look Following WWE Release; Hits Back At Recent Claims About Bookings

After being released by WWE at the beginning of June, Braun Strowman has clearly decided to shake things up a little by cutting his beard...for the first time in a decade!. While he hasn't gone completely clean-shaven, the Monster Among Men certainly looks a little more fresh-faced! Seeing as his time with WWE has reached its end, you can't blame Strowman for wanting a fresh start, and it will be interesting learning how else he plans to reinvent himself.
WWE
FanSided

AEW: Why There Is No Need To Make Braun Strowman All Elite

As the latest round of WWE personnel cuts came down the news pipeline in early June, a lot of wrestling fans were left stunned by some of the names that were on this list of talent that WWE was releasing. Among the notable names were Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Lana. But perhaps the most surprising name on the list was none other than the “Monster Among Men”, Braun Strowman.
WWE

Karrion Kross Says Match Against Braun Strowman Is Inevitable

Karrion Kross is currently the NXT Champion and has been on the receiving end of a great push after he came back from a shoulder injury. He is an imposing force in the company and Kross now has a solid fan following. Karrion Kross has had a solid run in...
WWE

Details On Braun Strowman Requirements For Indy Appearances

As noted, it was reported earlier this week that Braun Strowman had an asking price of five figures for post-WWE indie appearances. Strowman took to Twitter on Thursday to dismiss the report. He wrote- “Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But...