2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Who are the three familiar faces in Afghanistan team for Indian fans?

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's footballer playing in a top-flight league. The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League, said on social media on Wednesday: "I'm a footballer and I'm gay." His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, with legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeting: "You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Big respect." Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea all tweeted their support.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO