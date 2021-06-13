CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Who are the three familiar faces in Afghanistan team for Indian fans?

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThree players in the current Afghanistan team have plied their trade in India... India are all set to take on Afghanistan in their final Group E clash in the second round...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

FIFA, Qatar team up with WHO for World Cup health promotion

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA and Qatari organizers of next year’s World Cup have teamed up with the World Health Organization to use soccer’s marquee event for promoting public health. The partnership follows years of scrutiny on Qatar and criticism of conditions for migrant workers. The World Cup was moved to a November start date to avoid the desert heat that was once the tournament’s main health risk. Organizers say the World Cup will be “the first global mass gathering of this scale since the spread of the pandemic.”
FIFA
rugbyworld.com

Japan qualify for Rugby World Cup 2021

Japan have secured direct qualification to Rugby World Cup 2021, which is being played in New Zealand next year. Japan, who will play Ireland in November, complete Pool B alongside USA, Canada and Italy. The Asia One qualifier was due to be determined by the Asia Rugby Championship, which involves...
WORLD
tulanehullabaloo.com

Young talent propels US national team to second in World Cup qualifying

The United States men’s national soccer team won two of three matches in the October international window. The team now sits in second in the region behind Mexico for World Cup qualifying. The U.S. defeated Jamaica and Costa Rica at home, while losing to Panama in Panama City. Young talent...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunil Chhetri
Birmingham Star

Indian fans disappointed after Pak thrash India in opening match of T20 World Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Indian fans across the globe expressed their disappointment with the performance of the team after India suffered a ten-wicket loss against Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, fans are still hopeful that India will revive back and bring back the trophy home.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Sri Lanka name three uncapped players in women's World Cup qualifier squad

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 25 (ANI): Sri Lanka on Monday named a 17-member squad for the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021. The tournament will be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5. The squad captained by Chamari Athapaththu features three uncapped players in Sachini Nisansala, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Rajapaksha.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#2022 Fifa World Cup#Asian Cup#Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium#The Blue Tigers#Afghans
starsandstripesfc.com

Update: Jamaica to allow 5,000 vaccinated fans for USMNT World Cup qualifier

The United States Men’s National Team will have to re-learn how to play in the atmosphere of silence during World Cup qualifying. Today, the Jamaican Football Federation announced that, due to Covid restrictions the Jamaican government continues to have over the country, the November 16th World Cup qualifier set to take place at Independence Park in Kingston will proceed without fans in the stands.
SOCCER
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S.-Jamaica World Cup qualifier will have no fans

The U.S. men's national team (USMNT) announced that it will play its Concacaf World Cup Qualifying match at Jamaica on Nov. 16 without fans in attendance. The decision was made due to local government restrictions relating to COVID-19, per a tweet sent out by the team. The game, to be...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Win or lose, Afghans turn out to cheer cricket heroes

Afghanistan's new Taliban government was very clear with cricket fans before Friday's much-anticipated clash with neighbours Pakistan. Under Afghanistan's previous Taliban government between 1996 and 2001 many forms of fun were banned -- such as music -- but not men's cricket.
WORLD
AFP

Australian gay footballer Cavallo 'overwhelmed' by support

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo said that he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of global support after coming out as the only known gay men's footballer playing in a top-flight league. The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia's A-League, said on social media on Wednesday: "I'm a footballer and I'm gay." His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, with legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tweeting: "You are a champion. Football is for everyone. Big respect." Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Gerard Pique and David de Gea all tweeted their support.
FIFA
The Independent

Talking points ahead of England Twenty20 World Cup match against Australia

England could take a massive stride towards reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals by beating Australia in Dubai The old rivals go up against each other on Saturday night in an eagerly-anticipated tussle as the only sides in their Super 12s group to win both their opening fixtures.Here, the PA news agency considers some of the important issues ahead of the showdown.No-no to landing psychological Ashes blow for MorganAn incredible comeback win! 👏Relive this classic from 2020 🏏#T20WorldCup | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/7vp0uBpj9W— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2021Eoin Morgan was brief and to the point when asked whether this fixture, the...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy