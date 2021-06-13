CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Eriksen has sent message to Inter group chat following collapse, confirms CEO Marotta

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe Nerazzurri attacking midfielder remains in a stable condition following medical attention at Parken Stadium in his first game of Euro 2020. Christian Eriksen sent a message...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Confirmed Juventus team to take on Inter Milan in Derby D’Italia clash

The teams are out for tonight’s Derby D’Italia clash between Inter Milan and Juventus at the San Siro. The Old Lady are the team that arrive in form, but the home side is the bookmakers favourite to claim all three points this evening, but that will count for nothing when the whistle blows to start proceedings.
SOCCER
goal.com

Lukaku moved to Chelsea to 'double his salary' claims Inter CEO Marotta

The reigning Serie A champions parted with the proven striker over the summer, but drafted in Edin Dzeko and are confident of keeping other key men. Romelu Lukaku completed a £98 million ($136m) transfer to Chelsea in order to “double his salary” says Inter CEO Beppe Marotta, who says the reigning Serie A champions have no complaints at parting with the Belgian and replacing him with Edin Dzeko.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan chief Marotta: Lukaku joined Chelsea for money

Inter Milan chief Beppe Marotta has taken aim at Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer having left the Blues permanently back in 2014. Lukaku had been instrumental for an Inter side that won Serie A for the first time in over a decade.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Romelu Lukaku
90min.com

Inter CEO suggests Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea for the money

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has suggested Romelu Lukaku left the club to rejoin Chelsea in order to double his wages, believing free transfer Edin Dzeko to be a more than worthy replacement. Having publicly stated his desire to remain in Milan earlier in the summer, Lukaku eventually sealed a return...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Chat#Parken Stadium#Inter
The Guardian

Inter open to letting Christian Eriksen leave and play elsewhere

Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest suffered at Euro 2020, Internazionale have said, but the Serie A champions are open to letting the Denmark midfielder leave. Eriksen suffered the cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the...
UEFA
theScore

Eriksen not allowed to play in Italy this season; Inter open to Dane's exit

Christian Eriksen's Inter Milan tenure could be over. The Dane is prohibited from playing in Italy this season after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match with Denmark during the summer, Inter announced Thursday, according to Reuters. Eriksen had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) inserted inside his body...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Inter Milan announce they must SELL Christian Eriksen, as he is banned from playing in Italy with an implanted defibrillator, but could continue his career abroad after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

FC Inter Milan, Italy, Christian Eriksen, UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark, Tottenham Hotspur F.C., Finland, International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, AFC Ajax. Inter Milan have revealed that they are looking to sell Christian Eriksen as he is banned from playing in Italy with an implanted defibrillator. Eriksen...
UEFA
chatsports.com

'He is in good shape' - Eriksen's agent responds to Inter sale announcement

Christian Eriksen’s agent says the midfielder is “in good shape” after Inter confirmed they were looking to sell the 29-year-old because he is unable to continue his career in Italy. Martin Schoots added that Inter’s announcement was just “an accounting issue” as he looks to revive his playing career. The...
SOCCER
Washington Post

Inter Milan says Christian Eriksen can’t play in Italy because of Euro 2020 heart attack

Italian soccer club Inter Milan announced Thursday that midfielder Christian Eriksen will not be allowed to play in that country’s professional league this season after suffering an on-field heart attack while playing for Denmark in this past summer’s European Championship. Eriksen had a cardioverter defibrillator device installed as part of...
UEFA
The Independent

‘He’s ready to do the job’: Pep Guardiola backs Xavi for Barcelona managerial role

Pep Guardiola believes Xavi is “ready” to become Barcelona’s next manager and has backed his former midfielder to replace Ronald Koeman. The Manchester City boss coached Xavi as Barcelona won three La Liga titles and two Champions League medals between 2008 and 2012, and the former Spain international is favourite to take over at the Nou Camp following Koeman’s dismissal. Sergi Barjuan has been placed in interim charge while the club looks to find a permanent successor. Guardiola, who like Xavi was a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, was an inexperienced appointment when he took charge of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has posted a message to our fans following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

The Academy graduate was named in the squad for the first time this season, after missing the start of the campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery. Marcus entered the action as a second-half substitute and quickly scored his first goal of 2021/22, latching onto a pass from Victor Lindelof to calmly finish past Kasper Schmeichel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Inter Milan GM Marotta planning three major moves in January

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta has plans for three major moves during the January market. Calciomercato.com says Marotta must make a decision over the future of Alexis Sanchez, who is frustrated with his lack of minutes. The Inter chief also wants to secure Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic to new...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Marotta insists Inter Milan finances back on track

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta insists the club's finances are back on track. Inter were forced to make major sales over the summer due to the problems that had beset Chinese owners Suning. However, Marotta insists the Nerazzurri are now over the worst. He told Corriere dello Sport: "Our condition...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy