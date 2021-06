The official weigh-ins for UFC 263 took place on Friday in Glendale, Arizona, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. In the main event of the evening, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line when he takes on rival Marvin Vettori in a rematch. Adesanya came in at 183.5 while Vettori came in at 185 and this title fight is now official for Saturday night.