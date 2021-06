Nate Diaz says he feels like he’s fighting for the title on Saturday night at UFC 263. Diaz will return to the Octagon in a five-round welterweight scrap against Leon Edwards. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that was a surprise for many as Edwards isn’t the type of big name draw that Diaz is used to fighting. However, for the Stockton native, he says he wanted to fight the best fighter and that is what Edwards is.