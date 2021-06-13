Cancel
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

By Frank Smitson
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “. Shares...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “. Several other research...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of KMDA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Organic growth remained a key strength at Cboe Global. It plans to invest approximately $25 million in organic growth initiatives in 2021.The company eyes strategic acquisitions to gain a competitive edge by diversifying, adding capabilities to its portfolio, generate expense synergies and venture into new markets. Cboe Global explores new markets like the Middle East, Scandinavia and Asia. Trading volume growth should continue to drive transaction fee. Strong liquidity has been aiding capital deployment. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. Escalating expenses put pressure on margin expansion. It expects core expenses to rise in 2021, with adjusted operating expenses expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million. The company faces competition that tends to reduce market share and leverage of the business.”
Stockstechinvestornews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “. Separately, Northland Securities reiterated...
MarketsWKRB News

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “
Financial Reportsamericanbankingnews.com

-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Materialise posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “
StocksWKRB News

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “. NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.