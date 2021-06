Oakmont Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,582,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,947,000. General Motors accounts for approximately 8.0% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp owned about 0.11% of General Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.