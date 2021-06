Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.