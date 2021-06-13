Raymond James Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $90.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.