Raymond James Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $90.00
HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.55.