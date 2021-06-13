Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 5.7%

By Denise Davis
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 163,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

mayfieldrecorder.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xpev#Xpeng Inc#Hedge Funds#Xpeng Lrb#Xpeng Inc#Xpev#Nomura Instinet#Zacks Investment Research#Vtb Capital#Citigroup#Mbl Wealth Llc#Garde Capital Inc#Sohn Co#Holding Ag#P7#News Ratings#Xpeng Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $21.21

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $22.55. Everi shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 1,653 shares trading hands. Several brokerages have commented on EVRI. Macquarie increased their price target...
Boston, MAslatersentinel.com

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “. Shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of A10 Networks worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 24,137 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstickerreport.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “
Stockstechinvestornews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.37 and last traded at $200.18. 106,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,524,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.82. Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Seabridge Gold worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $96.46

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $96.46, but opened at $100.29. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $100.82, with a volume of 1,226 shares trading hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98. The company...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 7,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,630,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 22,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37. PUMP has...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 5,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,737,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.