Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

By Denise Davis
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

mayfieldrecorder.com
