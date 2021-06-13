Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.