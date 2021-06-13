Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.