Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.mayfieldrecorder.com