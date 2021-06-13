Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Swisscom’s (SCMWY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

By Denise Davis
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCMWY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

mayfieldrecorder.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swisscom#Moving Average#Ubs Group#Zacks Investment Research#Barclays#Credit Suisse Group#Berenberg Bank#Hold#Otcmkts Scmwy#Fastweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of Krystal Biotech worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.10.
Businessmodernreaders.com

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 217,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 121,164 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comerica worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,340 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.54 ($78.28).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $42.00

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.