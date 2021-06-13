Cancel
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

By Brian Wu
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $25.93. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2,826 shares changing hands.

