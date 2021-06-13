F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.07.