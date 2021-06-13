Cancel
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

By Sean Solarzano
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.07.

