Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).