Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Declines By 53.4%

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.82.