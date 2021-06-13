Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Declines By 53.4%

By Cindy Kellogue
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

mayfieldrecorder.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Short Interest#Latin America#Vancouver#Atico Mining Co#Atcmf#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “
Stockscom-unik.info

Todd Foley Sells 14,328 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 168,449 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $113,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.37

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.37.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 347,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,821,200 shares.The stock last traded at $15.55 and had previously closed at $16.26. Several research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares....
StocksWKRB News

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $20,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,670 shares in the company, valued at $135,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsinvesting.com

Berenberg Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Yamana Gold

Berenberg Bank analyst Jonathan Guy maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) on Monday, setting a price target of $6.8, which is approximately 53.50% above the present share price of $4.43. Guy expects Yamana Gold to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $121,000 in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC...
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

HMY has been the topic of several other reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
Stockstickerreport.com

Scotiabank Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$14.00

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.82.
Pasadena, CAmayfieldrecorder.com

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “. NYSE...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Enrique T. Salem Sells 17,500 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Short Interest Update

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 13th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.4 days.
Businessbaseballnewssource.com

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 654,700 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.