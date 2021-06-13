CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleThere are four enemy factions in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Goons-4-Less, Nefarious Troopers, Space Pirates and Indigenous Creature enemies. These factions all have foes who are unique to that faction, but they also share types that behave relatively the same between them, such as the Swarmer-type enemies. Goons-4-Less...

IGN

Best War Hammer Build

Welcome to our guide for Best War Hammer Build in New World! This guide tells you everything you need to know about the Best War Hammer Build including Active and Passive Skills, Attributes, best Perks, best weapons for the Class, and more. What is the War Hammer?. The War Hammer...
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Shieldon, a Fossil Pokemon. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shieldon, its fossil location, Shieldon's stats, and more.
gamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Veigar Guide: Best Build, Runes and Gameplay Tips

The Wild Rift developers had a special treat for this years´ October champion release which perfectly fits its scary theme. Coming onto the Wild Rift with a big entrance (unlike his seize) comes the most villainous little evil magician there is in whole Runeterra; Veigar, The Tiny Master of Evil. As an enthusiastic master of dark sorcery, Veigar is a Mage designed to be played in the Mid Lane. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including tips and tricks to swing your way to victory with Veigar in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
IGN

Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide

Peppermint is a very enthusiastic pupil at the Art Academy. As you progress through the game, you’ll randomly find Peppermint at places you’ve colored/and or decorated. You may also find him admiring the expression paintings from the Art Academy classes you completed. Eventually, Peppermint will be inspired to recreate a portrait of you. He’ll then give it to you, and you’ll acquire the Fan Art Decor.
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is a fighting game developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Sega and Aniplex. Fighting games normally have a couple of mechanics that you need to learn to know how to win battles. Plus, this title has a single-player mode with exploration and other features. Use this guide to learn useful tips and tricks for your journey.
IGN

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's Animal Crossing: New Horizons wiki guide! This page will include everything you need to know about island ordinances, a new feature dropping in the free 2.0 update coming November 5, 2021. What are Island Ordinances?. Island Ordinances first appeared in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. As Mayor, players...
IGN

Haunted Chocolatier Wiki Guide

This page was recently created and is just a stub. Please contribute information on Haunted Chocolatier's characters by hitting an EDIT button on the page.
IGN

Back 4 Blood Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about completing the T-5 mission in Act 3: Dr. Rogers Neighborhood. Listed below is the complete T-5 Walkthrough and strategy guide. T-5 is probably one of the more hectic levels you'll play...
IGN

Phasmophobia Wiki Guide

Yokai are common ghosts that are attracted to human voices. They can usually be found haunting family homes. Talking near a Yokai will anger it and increase the chance of an attack. Yokai can only hear voices close to it when hunting. Evidence/How to Identify a Yokai. To use a...
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Axolotl’s attack most other underwater mobs other than turtles, dolphins and other axolotls. They are new to the game and were added in Java addition 1.17.1!. They spawn below sea level and in dark places underwater that have stone above them. They can spawn in the Nether and the End if there's water.
ComicBook

New PlayStation x UEFA Champions League Ads Star Kratos, Ratchet and Clank, and More

This year, PlayStation is one of the official sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, and the company is celebrating its partnership with the football/soccer competition through some really neat ads. At least two of these ads have been aired thus far, with the first one starring God of War's Kratos and Atreus, and the second featuring Ratchet and Clank. It's unclear if there will be more of these ads, but it's a neat way for PlayStation to promote the partnership, and one that could help make viewers more aware of the PS5's biggest games.
IGN

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Set in a fictional Oregon town of Arcadia Bay senior student Max Caulfield comes back to town after five years to reunite with her former friend Chloe as they attempt to find out what happened to fellow student Rachel Amber, whose disappearance remains unexplained. The pair find themselves exposed to the darker side of Arcadia Bay as they uncover the disturbing truth behind this sudden disappearance. Meanwhile, Max begins to have premonitions as she struggles to understand the implications of an unknown power she discovers -- she can rewind time. While this power may help change painful events and even save lives, Max must learn that changing the past can sometimes lead to a devastating future.
IGN

Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yo Aprendi USB Song, including where to locate it and how to get to it. The Yo Aprendi USB Song is located in the town of Maldito, in the very South-Eastern corner of El Este. Here, look for the lake and head for the small house on stilts. Climb the ladder into the house and it'll be on the metal table on your right.
IGN

Outer Wilds Wiki Guide

In the Outer Wilds' DLC: Echoes of the Eye, the craft known as The Stranger is home to a Reservoir created by a dam that eventually breaks as you get deeper in your journey's cycle. Like all the areas in Echoes of the Eye, the Reservoir is home to its...
IGN

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Naughty Dog Software Sony Interactive Entertainment. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a remastered collection of two great games in the Uncharted saga. Featured are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Uncharted 4 features Nathan Drake as he hunts for Captain Avery’s long-lost treasure, setting off for one final far flung adventure across the jungles of Madagascar to long lost pirate colony of Libertalia. It also includes Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which chronicles Chloe Frazer’s breakout exploits as she moves from frenemy to hero. Enlisting the assistance of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe ventures to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh.
IGN

Killzone Trilogy - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

Highlighting the set is Killzone HD, a remastering of the original Killzone with a 720P HD makeover and full Trophy support. Experience the harsh realities of war in a gritty, awe-inspiring combat with 27 weapons, 11 levels, four soldiers, and one gripping storyline. Amidst the chaos, a squad of soldiers will become heroes.
IGN

Castlevania Advance Collection - Wiki Bundle Wiki Guide

2021-09-23 Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC. Celebrate some of the greatest games in this gothic horror franchise with the Castlevania Advance Collection. In addition to the three legendary Castlevania games that were first released on Game Boy Advance -- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow -- this collection also includes Castlevania: Dracula X (Castlevania: Vampire's Kiss) and some never-before-seen sketches and artwork from the games! All four games are enhanced with newly added modern features such as Rewind, Save/Load and Replay, making this the best way possible to experience these classics or discover them for the first time! This collection also boasts a handy Encyclopedia, a Music Player with all soundtracks and you can even change the ROM Region to play all games in different versions.
IGN

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Wiki Guide

Nigel Thornberry is a Zoologist and father of Eliza Thornberry, the main character of The Wild Thornberrys. Nigel and his family explore wildlife while hosting a show with his wife Marianne. This page will detail Nigel's Move List.
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex and covers everything we know about Hisuian Zorua - including Hisuian Zorua's type, category, evolution, abilities, and more. Hisuian Zorua is a new regional form Pokemon discovered in corrupted "found-footage," rumored to be repaired by the renowned Professor Oak from...
