Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Wiki Guide

This year, PlayStation is one of the official sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, and the company is celebrating its partnership with the football/soccer competition through some really neat ads. At least two of these ads have been aired thus far, with the first one starring God of War's Kratos and Atreus, and the second featuring Ratchet and Clank. It's unclear if there will be more of these ads, but it's a neat way for PlayStation to promote the partnership, and one that could help make viewers more aware of the PS5's biggest games.

UEFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO