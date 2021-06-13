Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Raymond James Raises Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target to C$2.00

By Denise Davis
mayfieldrecorder.com
 10 days ago

LMGDF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.91. Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

mayfieldrecorder.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Interest Rates#Lmgdf#Cangrejos#Lumina Gold Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

WHN stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.03 million and a P/E ratio of -72.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Raymond James

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$2.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TSE:OBE opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$4.50

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.19.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raymond James Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $100.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.
MarketsStreet.Com

Nvidia Shares Gain on Raymond James Upgrade, Price Target Boost

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares moved higher Tuesday after analysts at Raymond James lifted their rating on the chipmaker to a 'strong buy' rating and boosted their price target to $900. Raymond James analyst Chris Caso, noting he is “convinced that datacenter has begun to re-accelerate due to hyperscale...
Energy Industrymodernreaders.com

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.23.
Marketsstreetwisereports.com

Adrian Day: With Stock Price Down, Silver Miner Is a Buy

Founded by mining legend Ross Beaty, Pan American is a conservative company, and currently has over $200 million in cash with no long-term debt. Based on current mines, Pan American is a solid company, with top management, solid balance sheet, and diversified long-life mines with attractive margins and reasonable valuations.
Businessmining-technology.com

Canada’s Gold Royalty signs deal to acquire Ely Gold Royalties

Canada-based Gold Royalty (GRC) has signed an agreement to acquire Ely Gold Royalties to create growth and an Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Each shareholder of Ely will have the option to receive either $1.46 (C$1.46) in cash or 0.2450 of a GRC common share for each share held. The...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LUNMF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$16.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Triple Point Income VCT E Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:TPVE)

LON TPVE opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £48.24 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. Triple Point Income VCT E has a one year low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.85.
Marketsmining.com

Lundin Mining shares plunge on Candelaria production cut

The Toronto-listed shares of Lundin Mining (TSX: LUN) fell by more than 12% on Monday after the base metals company announced a near 14% drop in expected copper output at the cornerstone Candelaria copper-gold mine in Chile. Lundin says it will be adjusting the near-term mining sequence in Phase 10...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Raises Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to C$16.50

EVTZF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.
Stockstickerreport.com

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Price Target Raised to C$4.30

Shares of Standard Lithium stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. Standard Lithium Company Profile. Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TD Securities Trims Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Target Price to C$12.50

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Businessinvesting.com

Bullish on Precious Metals? 3 Lesser-Known ETFs to Buy Now

Together with rising demand from reopening industries, the growing demand from investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against inflation risk is driving up prices for precious metals such as palladium, platinum and gold. Consequently, lesser-known precious metal ETFs Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT), Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares (PALL), and Sprott Junior Gold Miners (SGDJ) are expected to deliver significant returns in the coming months. Interested in this? Then read on.Rising inflation is spurring strong demand for precious metals as investors rush to hedge at least a portion of their portfolios against a potential stock market correction. Furthermore, rising industrial and manufacturing activities amid the fast-paced macroeconomic recovery has been generating additional demand for precious metals. This trend is likely to continue because the Fed has said it expects inflation rates to rise further.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BMO Capital Markets Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$40.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.