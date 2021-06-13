Cancel
NFL

Let's Pump The Brakes On The WFT Defense

By Trent03
Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 10 days ago

*Quick Note: This is the first FanPost I've attempted. Not sure I'll do this again, but here we go!. I know, I know, the WFT won the NFC East last year. I know, I know, their relentless D was 4th in points allowed and 2nd in yards allowed per https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2020/opp.htm. And no, I have not forgotten the 4 first round picks they invested in the DL that put a whoppin' on our Dallas Cowboys twice last year. I get the great deal of skepticism around dethroning the current NFCE champs. You can't project a 2021 NFC East champion without being reminded about this feared, vicious defense that is going to be almost impossible for anyone in the NFCE to defeat. But if there is one thing that BTB commenters have taught me over the past 4 years or so is that context matters. So, let's add some shall we?

