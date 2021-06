Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez (shoulder) could begin a rehab assignment in the next day or two, per manager Rocco Baldelli. Arraez wasn't able to do much over the last couple of weeks as he dealt with a partially dislocated right shoulder- though he ramped up his activity recently, taking batting practice Wednesday and running the bases on Thursday. The 24-year-old was notable pain-free and is nearing his first game action since May 23. The injury-riddled Twins will welcome the return of the versatile Arraez, who was excelling as the new leadoff hitter before his injury.--Tim Capurso - RotoBaller.