As it has been for much of Vanderbilt's season, so it went in NCAA Super Regional play. After Commodores fireballer Kumar Rocker tossed a gem on Friday, teammate and fellow likely first-rounder Jack Leiter went to the bump on Saturday and punched out 10 over seven innings of two-hit ball, walking three and allowing a run in Vanderbilt's 4-1 win over East Carolina University. The victory makes for a Super Regional sweep, sending the Commodores to the College World Series.