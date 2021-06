Between Adama Traoré and Barcelona, ​​it’s a long story. It is not far from the Catalan city, in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, that he was born on January 25, 1996 and that he grew up. It was also close to Barcelona that he was born as a footballer. After a brief stint at the CE L’Hospitalet, he joined the Masia in 2004, where he crossed all the stages before starting his senior career with Barça B. On November 23, 2013, he even made his debut at 17 years with the A team under the orders of Tata Martino. He entered ten minutes against Granada (4-0 victory).