For the first time in over 700 days, UConn’s football team has finally won a game. On Saturday, the Huskies took down the Yale Bulldogs by a score of 21-15. UConn has been on the wrong side of several blowouts this season, like a 45-0 loss to Fresno State and 49-0 beatdown against Purdue. That being said, all those brutal losses quickly became an afterthought for the fans at Rentschler Field once this afternoon’s game was officially over.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO