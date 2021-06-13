Cancel
WWE

Mark Henry Gunning to Bring Braun Strowman to AEW, 'Super High On My List'

TMZ.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Superstar-turned-AEW talent scout Mark Henry says we might not have seen the end of Braun Strowman ... telling TMZ Sports he's hoping to bring the former champion to his company!!!. Of course, Strowman was recently let go by Vince McMahon's organization ... after spending the past 8 years as...

www.tmz.com
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Braun Strowman Shows Off New Look After WWE Release

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he cut his beard for the first time in a decade following his WWE release. Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!! #MLMR #FreshStart.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Sends A Message To Braun Strowman Following His WWE Release

A few weeks ago WWE released another group of Superstars, and many fans were surprised to see that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been let go. Braun Strowman had been one of WWE’s top stars for years, and now everyone is waiting to see where he will end up next.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman & Lana Sad Bombshell Leaks

WWE stars like Braun Strowman,Lana etc have the 90 days non-compete clause in their contracts and earlier this month several stars including them were released. Braun Strowman and others have a bizarre condition in the clause. On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reflected on the mass release and...
WWEstillrealtous.com

How Much Money Braun Strowman Is Charging For Post-WWE Appearances

Braun Strowman has been one of WWE’s top stars for years now, but the company recently wished him well in his future endeavors when they announced his release. PWInsider is reporting that independent promoters who have reached out to Braun Strowman about post-WWE appearances are claiming that the Monster Among Men is asking for a fee in the five figure range.
WWEtheringreport.com

Braun Strowman Shares His New Look Following WWE Release; Hits Back At Recent Claims About Bookings

After being released by WWE at the beginning of June, Braun Strowman has clearly decided to shake things up a little by cutting his beard...for the first time in a decade!. While he hasn't gone completely clean-shaven, the Monster Among Men certainly looks a little more fresh-faced! Seeing as his time with WWE has reached its end, you can't blame Strowman for wanting a fresh start, and it will be interesting learning how else he plans to reinvent himself.
WWEPWMania

Erick Rowan Comments On Braun Strowman Being Released From WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE star Erick Redbeard aka Erick Rowan commented on his former Wyatt Family partner Braun Strowman being released from the company:. “You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That’s what you get when you sign that big-money contract. It’s not...
WWEheelbynature.com

Report: Braun Strowman Asking Large Fee For Independent Bookings

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a high booking fee for interested promotors on the independent scene. According to PWInsider, Braun Strowman’s booking fee “is currently in the five-figure range” according to independent promoters who have reached out to him. The exact price of his booking is not...
WWEPWMania

Should AEW Sign Braun Strowman?

With the recent releases of more WWE talent, something I discussed in a recent article, there will obviously be some discussion about where some of them will go next or what potential opportunities will be there for them, even if it’s not a full-time gig. Someone like Murphy, who is a very talented athlete, but never had the chance to do anything worth while as a character in the WWE, might be brought in for a New Japan tour after more travel restrictions are lifted, but that doesn’t automatically translate to a full schedule with the Japanese group. Among the half dozen competitors that got their walking papers, Braun Strowman was probably the most surprising release, simply because he was a current top guy for the organization, and at various points, the company invested a major amount of TV time into a push to establish him. If WWE brass or the writing team maximized those minutes is a completely different discussion. Still, there was a point a few years ago that the argument could be made that Strowman was the most over performer on the roster.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Braun Strowman Says He Hasn't Spoken To Anyone About Bookings

Braun Strowman has cleared up reports of his asking price. On Wednesday, Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported "independent promoters that reached out to Braun Strowman that the asking price is currently in the five-figure range. We are told that Strowman is pretty set financially and doesn't need to immediately run out and do bookings, but if a promoter comes along and meets the right price, that's a different story."
WWEPosted by
Forbes

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Reportedly Charging Hefty Booking Fee On The Indies

Braun Strowman is looking to cash in on the fame he found in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider.com (h/t Wrestling Inc), the former Universal Champion, who was surprisingly released by WWE just over a week ago, is seeking a big payday to appear for independent wrestling promotions: “Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly charging a five figure booking fee for his post-WWE appearances on the indies. Indie promoters who have reached out to Strowman about possible bookings report that the asking price is currently in the five figure range.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Braun Strowman Changes Up His Look

Braun Strowman was released by WWE last week alongside other stars. He’s under a standard 90-day non-compete clause with WWE that expires on August 31st. Strowman took to Instagram to share these photos of his new look as he has cut his beard for the first time in a decade.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

He Said They Said? Braun Strowman Denies Reports Of High Appearance Fee

He’s worth it? Several WWE wrestlers have been released from the company this year and the series of moves have changed the way the company looks. That is the kind of thing that you do not get to see take place very often, but it makes for some interesting changes. Some of these changes involve the wrestlers themselves, and now we know how one of them seems to be moving forward.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Why There Is No Need To Make Braun Strowman All Elite

As the latest round of WWE personnel cuts came down the news pipeline in early June, a lot of wrestling fans were left stunned by some of the names that were on this list of talent that WWE was releasing. Among the notable names were Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy, and Lana. But perhaps the most surprising name on the list was none other than the “Monster Among Men”, Braun Strowman.
WWEringsidenews.com

Karrion Kross Says Match Against Braun Strowman Is Inevitable

Karrion Kross is currently the NXT Champion and has been on the receiving end of a great push after he came back from a shoulder injury. He is an imposing force in the company and Kross now has a solid fan following. Karrion Kross has had a solid run in...