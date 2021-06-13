Summer Camps, Safe Sitter Class, Child Care, Catholic Schools, & Coffee with a Mission

Safe Sitter Class from Wake Forest Baptist Health and Brenner Children’s. Moji Coffee + More is Winston-Salem’s only 501(c)(3) coffee shop with a mission of providing meaningful employment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees at Moji Coffee + More, playfully called Mojistas, spend their days mastering skills as baristas with the guidance of a job coach, but their training goes beyond that. Each day is an opportunity to work on various vocational skills such as communication, job preparedness, cashier skills, customer service skills and much more. And their practice and dedication shows in the delicious specialty coffee drinks which named them #1 Coffee in Forsyth County in 2021! From lattes to smoothies to matcha tea to decadent sweets, Moji Coffee + More has everything you need for a pick-me-up, or as they like to say: a jolt of joy.