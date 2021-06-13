Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Summer Camps, Safe Sitter Class, Child Care, Catholic Schools, & Coffee with a Mission

triadmomsonmain.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe Sitter Class from Wake Forest Baptist Health and Brenner Children’s. Moji Coffee + More is Winston-Salem’s only 501(c)(3) coffee shop with a mission of providing meaningful employment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The employees at Moji Coffee + More, playfully called Mojistas, spend their days mastering skills as baristas with the guidance of a job coach, but their training goes beyond that. Each day is an opportunity to work on various vocational skills such as communication, job preparedness, cashier skills, customer service skills and much more. And their practice and dedication shows in the delicious specialty coffee drinks which named them #1 Coffee in Forsyth County in 2021! From lattes to smoothies to matcha tea to decadent sweets, Moji Coffee + More has everything you need for a pick-me-up, or as they like to say: a jolt of joy.

triadmomsonmain.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Summer Camps#Specialty Coffee#Brenner Children#Childcare Moji Coffee#Instagram#Cpr#Besthealth#Triad#Diocese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

With her three teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19, Aja Purnell-Mitchell left it up to them to decide whether to go back to school during summer break. The decision was unanimous: summer school. “Getting them back into it, helping them socialize back with their friends, maybe meet some new people, and, of...
Clark County, INWave 3

Greater Clark County Schools hosts free summer STEM-camp

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - In an effort to keep students learning and to recreate lost learning opportunities created by the pandemic, Greater Clark County Schools is hosting a math and engineering summer camp through Thursday. The camp was created with the help of a $15,000 grant provided by the...
Peoria, ILhoiabc.com

Peoria Public Schools resume summer classes

Peoria Public Schools welcomed back students to summer classes after canceling last year because of the pandemic. More than 2,000 students from pre-k through 12th grade returned to 14 sites hosting summer classes Monday. PPS Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said while many students opted out of summer classes this year, enrollment...
Crookston, MNCrookston Daily Times

Child care space at Washington School? It’s a possibility

The Crookston School Board recently agreed to enter into discussions with the City of Crookston and a third party interested in renting space at Washington Elementary School for child care. The provider would like to utilize two classrooms at the school and use a separate entrance so not to disrupt...
Educationsoutheastiowaunion.com

Mt. Pleasant schools explores child care agreement

The Mt. Pleasant Board of Education is considering contracting with the Mount Pleasant Childcare Center for an in-house, after-school child care program. At a meeting of the school board’s Site Committee on June 3, board members spoke with the child care center’s director, Amy McLaughlin, about the potential for a program that offers child care to students from the end of the school day to 5:30 p.m.
Educationcamdennews.org

Summer Camp Capri for middle school-age scholars

Summer Camp Capri is the Capri’s super summer arts immersion program for middle school-age students. This program runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 5 to August 6, in-person at the Capri. Performances will be held on Wednesday, August 4 and Thursday, August 5. Participants must have completed grades 5-8 in the 2020-21 school year. The program is free, and enrollment is limited to 25 (a waiting list will be formed once capacity is reached). Registration is open now at thecapritheater.org.
EducationWCNC

SC students to make up for learning loss with summer camp, Saturday school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School districts are planning to make up for learning loss with summer school, starting next school year early and Saturday school, according state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. Spearman met with the Education Oversight Committee to go over districts' academic recovery plans Monday. All districts were required...
Lifestylealvareviewcourier.com

Waynoka Schools' summer camps, summer food program get going

Waynoka's school year ended with awards assemblies and a mix of excitement for summer and sadness at leaving friends and trusted teachers, Elementary Principal Patricia Burrow told the Waynoka Board of Education at its regular meeting Monday. “The teachers and staff worked extremely hard to make this past year successful...
Cedar Rapids, IAStamford Advocate

Summer camps work to keep unvaccinated kids safe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Leaders at local summer camps are working to create as normal an experience as possible in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, all while ensuring campers — who largely don’t qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine — are safe from the novel coronavirus. As they prepare...
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

School district partners with Innovation Learning for child care

Innovation Learning is partnering with the Mercer Island School District to provide before- and after-school child care at the four elementary schools. Registration is now open for the 2021-22 school year. Innovation Learning is an extended learning provider, offering before- and after-school programs that help children develop skills in a...
Noel, MOnwaonline.com

Summer School Offers Variety Of Classes

NOEL -- Summer school in McDonald County offers a variety of different classes and activities, according to Greg Capps, principal of Noel Primary School. "Summer school has changed a lot since I was a kid," he said. "Now summer school offers all kinds of ways for kids to learn. This summer we have a big variety of classes. Our younger students are learning about spaces like gardens, farms, zoos as they explore the world. Older kids are learning about the big world around them. Through programs like Tech Lab and Wild Side, students have been making all kinds of fun creations. Sometimes they get a little messy, but that's half the fun at that age."
KidsSeacoast Online

Family Center to offer classes about parenting anxious children

The Family Center, a program of Families First Health and Support Center and Goodwin Community Health, will offer two free online programs on parenting anxious children this summer: a workshop with Lynn Lyons, author of “Anxious Kids, Anxious Parents,” followed by an eight-week series discussing the ideas in Lyons’ book. Parents, grandparents and caregivers of kids of all ages are welcome to join these groups.
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

BHSU offers summer camps for elementary, middle, and high school students

SPEARFISH — This summer, Black Hills State University will offer several daytime academic summer camps that will give students the opportunity to learn from expert faculty and experienced business professionals in the areas of STEM, Photography, Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Writing. The BHSU Photography Summer Camp is set for June...
Benton County, ARfreeweekly.com

Summer Fun Just Begun: Camps, classes entertain Benton County kids

There’s no mistaking that kids who have navigated a year of pandemic protocols deserve a fun, relaxing summer. Luckily, a plethora of Northwest Arkansas area organizations are offering a wide variety of summer camps and workshops to fit every age group and interest area. Most organizations have some kind of covid-19 precautions in place; be sure to call for more details. And check with your local libraries, many of which will have special summer offerings.