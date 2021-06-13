‘Intense’ Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress

NATO was founded after WWII to deter Soviet expansion, use a strong US and Canadian presence on the continent to deter the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe, and encourage European political integration. Currently, the US remains the primary military deterrent because the European countries have minimal militaries. The European Union has done a good job of integrating European countries and economies. In 2020, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Italy “each” have larger economies than Russia. Germany currently gets most of its natural gas from Russia and is currently negotiating a natural gas pipeline, called Nord Stream 2 to run from Russia, under the Baltic Sea to Germany.