Premier League

Free agent Matty James being tracked by Bristol City, Swansea and Cardiff as midfielder nears the end of his Leicester contract following nine years with the Foxes

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleFree agent Matty James is being chased by a trio of clubs. The 29-year-old is leaving Leicester City this month...

