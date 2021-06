The Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros will have their fourth match at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The White Sox are struggling against Houston in this series. They have hauled three straight wins and ended the recent match with a score of 3-7. Chicago made 3 runs, 8 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Adam Engel scored the first point for the team in the 3rd inning. Andrew Vaughn and Danny Mendick scored each in the 7th. The White Sox are 1st in the AL Central standings with a 43-28 record.