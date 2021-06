There are a lot of perks to mountain biking in Italy. The terrain varies from fast flow trails to steep tech, the views are breathtaking all around, and of course, there’s Italy’s greatest gift to the world, gelato. Well, there’s also pizza, pasta, and you can’t forget about the cheese. Lucky for the EWS racers, five of the nine EWS race stops are in Italy this season, meaning that a fresh gelateria will always be nearby. EWS racing twins Anita and Caro Gehrig take us on a tour of their favorite off-season training ground in Italy’s Finale Ligure and are clearly ready to be back on the race clock. On top of getting prepped for this year’s season, the twins made sure to sample plenty of the local delicacies. We can't blame them. There's no better motivation to ride than a fresh scoop of lemon gelato waiting for you at the end of the trail.