CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The window is now open for runners and walkers to compete virtually in the 25th annual Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K. Organizers made the decision to hold the event virtually again because of COVID-19, but hope those who have run in the past, as well as newcomers take the opportunity to “run for your heart,” which follows the race’s long-time commitment to helping area residents improve their health.