Pitchers struggle as Smokies fall to Rocket City at home, 7-1

KODAK – Rocket City just has the Tennessee Smokies’ number. The two teams have played 11 times this season and the Trash Pandas have won 10 of them with the tenth victory coming Saturday night at Smokies Park as Rocket City prevailed 7-1. With the loss, the Smokies see their overall losing streak go to nine games as they fall to 10-23 overall. Tennessee hasn’t won since the first day of June and their only victory against the Trash Pandas was all the way back on May 11. Rocket City moves to 18-16.