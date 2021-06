No. 1 Oklahoma (55-4) defeated No. 10 Florida State (49-12-1) by a 6-2 score to pull even in the Championship Series of the College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK. Florida State was designated as the home team for this game. Seminole ace Kathryn Sandercock took the ball. Tiare Jennings got the game started off for Oklahoma with a double to right field. Jocelyn Alo followed with a four pitch walk. Kinzie Hansen then bounced to Sydney Sherrill at third. Sherrill stepped on the bag and then fired to first for a slick double play. Nicole Mendes then grounded out to end the inning. Giselle Juarez stepped in the circle for the Sooners. Sherrill had a one out infield single. Elizabeth Mason came up and slammed a 3-1 pitch over the left centerfield wall. FSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead.