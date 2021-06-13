Lauren Kim Stays in the Hunt at LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship

Michael Kim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 145th at 12 over; Chesson Hadley is in 1st at 11 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 4th at 6 under.