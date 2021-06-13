Cancel
Golf

Lauren Kim Stays in the Hunt at LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship

LPGA
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Oh, gosh, probably pretty nervous. I’ve never played in the final group on Sunday so going to enjoy it as much as I can.”. Even when she won the 2018 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic on the Symetra Tour, Lauren Kim did so by closing with an 18-hole tournament scoring record, a 9-under 63. The current Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 423 looked relaxed during her 1-under 71 on Saturday at the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

www.lpga.com
