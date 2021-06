In a not altogether surprising turn of events, an analysis of the 'mystery stones' which set off a veritable 'diamond rush' in South Africa has determined that the gems in question were merely quartz crystals. For the last week, the community of KwaHlath has been besieged by individuals hoping to unearth diamonds after a cattle herder discovered some peculiar crystal-like rocks that many people suspected were precious gems. Despite government officials cautioning that the stones which kept being unearthed in the town were almost not diamonds, this did not stop thousands of people from journeying to the area in the hopes of getting a piece of the proverbial action.