We often hear the term ‘tool watch’ or ‘professional watch’ used about some of the most iconic and desirable watches. Dive watches were originally developed for divers to time descent and ascent periods via the rotating bezel which indicated elapsed time. To be clear, in the 1960s and 1970s these watches weren’t just cool accessories that looked good, they were vital safety tools that saved lives. The GMT complication was developed for professional use by pilots and travellers, through necessity due to the advent of commercial air travel, to allow them to monitor two time zones. The chronograph had a number of different timing scales that aided racing car drivers, military leaders and doctors in their professional duties. The Submariner, GMT Master and Daytona therefore have some deep roots as tool watches. Today I’m going to lift the lid on one of the quiet stars of the Rolex tool watch line.