These amazing smart light panels just upgraded my smart home

HOUSTON (CW39) – Smart devices are not just for the rich! According to a survey by Reviews.org, 85% Americans have more two smart home devices. The most popular ones are the omnipresent smartphone, followed by smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Nest. Of course, when it comes to personal use, smartphones dominate. The next most popular devices are Wi-Fi headphones and smart watches. In fact, the survey found smart watches like the Apple Watch are even more popular than tablets.