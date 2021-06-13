These amazing smart light panels just upgraded my smart home
This story is part of an ongoing DIY smart home series. Be sure to check out the latest installments to follow the renovation process from start to finish. Anyone who knows me knows I love decorative smart lights: Light strips, lamps, wall panels, battery-powered fixtures — if it lights up and looks like it belongs in a nightclub, it has a place in my heart. But for my DIY smart home, such products seemed frivolous, and perhaps a little tacky.www.tomsguide.com