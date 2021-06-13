Cancel
Hot Springs, AR

Live Wednesday night poetry returns

By Werner Trieschmann
Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, the pandemic was no match for the Wednesday Night Poetry reading. And poet, author and teacher Kai Coggin says she loves "being part of the story that has kept the legacy" of this event alive. Coggin hosts the Hot Springs event, which touts itself as the...

www.arkansasonline.com
