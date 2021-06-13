Live Wednesday night poetry returns

The direct gaze of the subjects towards the camera in the photographs saturated with contrasting colour could be touted as a widely practiced technique to reveal an identity. But it is the ubiquitous presence of the window or a door between the subject and photographer, in the images created by Macidiano Céspedes, that creates the interplay of insider and outsider. The architectural troupe could be dubbed as the omnipresence of border and boundaries, carved either on the map or in the society, to determine the policies of exclusion and inclusions. It is an extension of this exchange between the two – the protagonist of the portrait and the image-maker – that articulates a celebration that is yet to be shared with the world, until then it remains a solitary occasion. Céspedes affirms, “Most of my projects are born from the personal experiences that touch me very closely”. Caught in the dialect manner, Céspedes’ personal life and his photography aesthetic have given shape to a significant body of work. His work has won several awards, including Peruvian National Awards, Sony World Photography Awards, Pride Photo Award, besides much more recognition.