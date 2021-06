One of the most decorated distance runners in Boise State history is prepping for another shot at Olympic gold. Emma Bates — a 12-time All-American at Boise State from 2010 to 2015 — will compete in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials from June 18-27 at University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene, which is where the NCAA championships are currently being held. The 10,000 final is scheduled for June 26.