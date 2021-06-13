Cancel
NBA

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday props for 6/13/2021

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Playoffs action continues Sunday, as we focus on the Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday's prop bets and lines. Holiday's points prop bet over/under is set at 19.5 points for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Holiday records an average of 17.4 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game...

