Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bidens to have tea with Queen Elizabeth as G7 ends

By Dylan Martinez
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Athg6_0aSpEeJo00

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will have tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday at the end of the G7 summit and as he wraps up the British leg of his first international trip since taking office.

The 95-year-old British monarch will greet the Bidens in the Quadrangle of the castle, home to the royal family for nearly 1,000 years and where she has spent much of her time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

After their arrival, a Guard of Honour formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute, and the U.S. National Anthem will be played, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen has already met the Bidens on their visit to Britain, having hosted a reception for the leaders of the Groups of Seven rich nations and their spouses on Friday night in Cornwall, on the southwest tip of England where a three-day summit has been held.

“Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the queen,” Jill Biden said after they arrived in Britain on Thursday. “That’s an exciting part of the visit for us.”

Biden will become the fourth president and first lady she has received at Windsor, following the Trumps in 2018, the Obamas in 2016, President George W. Bush and his wife in 2008 and the Reagans in 1982.

During her 69 years on the British throne, the longest reign of any English monarch, there have been 14 U.S. presidents, of which Elizabeth has met all bar Lyndon Johnson.

Despite the loss in April of Prince Philip, her 99-year-old husband of more than 70 years, and her age, the queen has shown her determination to carry on with her official duties as head of state during the high-profile G7 summit.

After hosting the leaders on Friday where she cracked a joke during the official photocall, she provoked more laughter at another official engagement for a local project immediately afterwards when she cut a cake with a long ceremonial sword.

On Saturday, she was back in Windsor for a military parade to mark her official birthday, the first one she has marked without Philip.

After leaving Windsor, Biden will head off to a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, a U.S.-EU summit on Tuesday and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva the following day.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tea#Royal Family#Bidens#British#Guard Of Honour#A Royal Salute#The U S National Anthem#Nato#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Royals
Related
Worldbolnews.com

Royal Family honors Prince Philip on Father’s Day

The British Royal Family marked their first Father’s Day without the family headman, Prince Philip. Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen’s husband, passed away in April at the old age of 99. His was remembered on Sunday, as the royal family paid tribute to him. Whereas,...
CelebritiesFox News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry registered domain names for daughter Lilibet Diana before queen's approval: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry registered several domains in their second child’s name ahead of the baby girl’s birth. "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to People magazine on Tuesday.
U.K.Posted by
Best Life

The One Royal Rule the Queen Is Now Telling Palace Aides to Break, Say Sources

Ever since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals, the war of words between the Sussexes and the Royal Family has only escalated. It began with their response to the official statement outlining the terms of their exit from royal life, when they seemingly disagreed with Queen Elizabeth's decision that they were not entitled to use the word "royal" in their branding. When the time came for the one-year review of the agreement and the Queen decided the couple could not be part-time royals and fulfill their obligation to serve to Britain and the Commonwealth, the Sussexes released a statement saying, "Service is universal."
Celebritiesnewsner.com

Queen Elizabeth invites Prince Harry to lunch after months of accusations

It’s been a trying period of instability for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth of England. After a tremendously long reign, one would have thought there to be very few things the 95-year-old monarch wasn’t prepared for. Ironically, though, it looks like the back-end of her time as Queen – those years when she would be forgiven for putting her feet up and congratulating herself on a job well done – could prove to be the most turbulent.
Celebritieskentlive.news

The Queen has a favourite in-law who has become her ‘rock'

The Queen has had a difficult 2021 so far but is being helped through the turbulent Royal period by one in-law in particular. Her Majesty lost her husband Prince Philip at the age of 99 in April. As well as coping with the Duke of Edinburgh's death, Queen Elizabeth has...
Worldcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Tired Of Prince Harry’s Whining and Mudslinging?

British royal family news divulges that the monarchy may be getting tired of being Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s punching bag. Thus far they have endured numerous public excoriations by the pair, most notably in a mudslinging interview with Oprah Winfrey, but have chosen to take the high road even as the pair get more and more voracious in their airing of dirty laundry.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

From Jill Biden to Melania Trump – why are women always sent to schools?

As the G7 summit got under way last week, Jill Biden, the US president’s wife, accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, was dispatched to meet schoolchildren – as was Melania Trump during Donald Trump’s UK visit, and indeed as was Meghan Markle when she first became known as Prince Harry’s partner. Why not a manufacturing facility? Or a scientific research establishment? This continuing assumption that women are only interested in “soft” issues around children and education does the cause of equality no favours at all.
POTUSThe Guardian

Biden reveals Queen asked about Putin and Xi during tea at Windsor Castle

Joe Biden revealed the Queen had asked him about his Russian and Chinese counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, during their 45-minute talk over tea at Windsor Castle, in the aftermath of the G7 summit on Sunday. It was an exceptionally rare, if limited, insight into political discussions involving the...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden and his aviators greet queen on a sunny afternoon

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on bright Sunday afternoon. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon. The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.
POTUSAOL Corp

Queen welcomes Joe and Jill Biden for tea at Windsor Castle

The Queen has met her 13th US president after she welcomed Joe and Jill Biden to Windsor Castle for tea on Sunday afternoon. The Queen briefly met the couple on Friday evening in Cornwall as part of a reception the Royal Family held for world leaders, but was able to sit down with them for longer during afternoon tea.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden accused of violating royal protocol during visit with the Queen

​President Biden is being slammed for violating royal protocol in his meeting with the Queen, after he couldn’t be bothered to take off his sunglasses when he greeted the monarch at Windsor Castle, and then went on to spill details to the press about what they discussed over tea. Biden,...