Tyler Toffoli and the Montreal Canadiens are perfectly content ignoring the detractors of their unlikely playoff run as they await their Round 3 opponent. "It kind of feels like nobody believes in us," Toffoli said Monday after Montreal completed a second-round sweep of the Winnipeg Jets, according to Sportsnet's Eric Engels. "The only people we have are ourselves and our fans, which clearly - with the small amount of fans in the building it sounded a lot more than what it was - are behind us, and our friends and family.