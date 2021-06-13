*Spoiler* The Roman Reigns saga has taken an intriguing turn
The episode opens with Roman Reigns who, backstage, tries to make Jey Uso reflect on how much he and his brother Jimmy have embarrassed their family. - Jimmy Uso reaches the ring! The "good'' half of the Samoan tag team is angry at how cousin Roman Reigns caused Usos to lose last week's titled match through disqualification, then he says he is convinced that the Universal Champion is really just jealous, as he could bring honor to the family as much as the Tribal Chief.www.wrestling-world.com