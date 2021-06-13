Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

*Spoiler* The Roman Reigns saga has taken an intriguing turn

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The episode opens with Roman Reigns who, backstage, tries to make Jey Uso reflect on how much he and his brother Jimmy have embarrassed their family. - Jimmy Uso reaches the ring! The "good'' half of the Samoan tag team is angry at how cousin Roman Reigns caused Usos to lose last week's titled match through disqualification, then he says he is convinced that the Universal Champion is really just jealous, as he could bring honor to the family as much as the Tribal Chief.

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Jimmy Uso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Combat#Samoan#Tribal#Playa Apollo Crews#Nigerian#Big E#Apollo Crews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

R-Truth Reacts To Roman Reigns Calling Jey Uso “Jimmy” On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday on SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns referred to Jey Uso as “Jimmy” in a backstage segment after The Usos failed to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios. After giving The Usos a dressing down, Reigns reminded his cousins that Jey became a main...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Destroys The Mysterios, Apollo Crews Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio Make Hell in a Cell History

June 18’s broadcast of Friday Night SmackDown was a palate priming amuse bouche for Sunday, June 20’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. After Roman Reigns’s violent attack on Dominic Mysterio during his and father Rey Mysterio’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles against The Usos, Rey challenged Reigns to pay for his savagery in a Hell in a Cell Match. Rey’s social media posts throughout the ensuing week played up his agitation to seek retribution on Reigns, and in the hours leading up to the broadcast, it was revealed that the father’s thirst for vengeance could not wait until Sunday’s pay-per-view event. “The King of Mystery” wanted the match, inside the cell, for the Universal Championship, on Friday Night SmackDown.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

The hilarious reaction of R-Truth to Roman Reigns' mistake with the Usos

During the last weeks of Friday Night Smackdown, we have seen the interesting evolution regarding the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion WWE Roman Reigns and the Usos, composed by the younger cousin Jey Uso and his twin Jimmy who, after months away from the ring due to a serious leg injury, in recent weeks he returned to the blue show ring.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jey Uso ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

As another week is in the books for WWE Smackdown, we have a chance to reflect on how the show went and what did or didn’t happen in and out of the ring. A big point of this week’s Smackdown was to continue on with the Uso brothers and Roman Reigns. The issue here is that Jey was nowhere to be found. Now, this wouldn’t usually call for the alarms to be rung, but with WWE being very fire happy lately, we have to wonder if Jey is even still with us! Roman Reigns ‘Replaced’ At WWE Hell in a Cell.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Report: WWE Hoping For Roman Reigns vs. John Cena At WWE SummerSlam

WWE is targeting a big match to headline SummerSlam. According to Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is "the targeted main event" for SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer previously noted that there have been talks of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, but nothing has been confirmed regarding the bout. Meltzer also reported that WWE was "in talks" with Cena to return on the July 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, which would mark WWE's first event back in front of a live audience.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Advertising Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley & More For Upcoming Supershows

– WWE is currently advertising 15 stars including Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and more for their upcoming supershows. PWInsider reports that the company is currently advertising Reigns, Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Omos, Sheamus, Riddle, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Bayley for the shows.
WWEtheScore

Roman Reigns: The Rock, Cena should 'stay on set,' avoid WWE ring

Roman Reigns weighed in on rumors about his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and John Cena potentially returning to WWE soon. Speaking to ESPN's SportsNation, Reigns advised the WWE legends to stick to making movies rather than face him in the ring. "(A match against The Rock is) like a...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

CM Punk Calls Roman Reigns “Far And Away The Best Guy” WWE Has Right Now

As a special guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, CM Punk spoke about Roman Reigns and his current run as WWE Universal Champion. Punk praised Reigns, saying he believes that Reigns is the best wrestler in the WWE, although it took WWE too long to get to this point him. Punk noted organic stories are the best in wrestling and that’s what you’re getting right now with Reigns.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

The Undertaker Says He's Proud Of Roman Reigns' Work As A Heel, Wishes He Could Work With Him Now

The Undertaker says he wishes he could wrestle Roman Reigns in a full program now that Roman Reigns has developed a new side of his character. The Undertaker and Roman Reigns had a match at the 2017 WrestleMania which would later become the central focus of the Last Ride documentary on WWE Network. Undertaker harped on the poor physical condition he was in at the time leading to the quality of the match suffering.
WWEPWMania

The Undertaker Gives His Take On Roman Reigns’ Heel Character

During an interview with SI.com, The Undertaker talked about Roman Reigns’ heel character in WWE so far:. “I’m so proud of where he is,” says Mark Calaway, who had an iconic 30-year run in WWE as The Undertaker. “The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, ‘This is the most compelling story that we’ve done in a while.’ And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good. It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns’ Current Heel Run

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker gave high praise to Roman Reigns. The future WWE Hall of Famer put him over for his current heel run as Universal Champion. I’m so proud of where he is, The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

CM Punk says that WWE is finally using Roman Reigns right

While there are plenty of missteps fans can point to as an indicator of WWE’s creative malaise, Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn’t one of them. Sure the company still uses many of the same tired storytelling structures as part of “The Tribal Chief’s” presentation — like having him start every SmackDown with a long, exposition-filled promo — but his ability to elevate WWE’s drab tropes combined with him adding little intricacies to give his heel character more depth have made him a revelation in 2021.