Spoiler* The Roman Reigns saga has taken an intriguing turn

As another week is in the books for WWE Smackdown, we have a chance to reflect on how the show went and what did or didn’t happen in and out of the ring. A big point of this week’s Smackdown was to continue on with the Uso brothers and Roman Reigns. The issue here is that Jey was nowhere to be found. Now, this wouldn’t usually call for the alarms to be rung, but with WWE being very fire happy lately, we have to wonder if Jey is even still with us! Roman Reigns ‘Replaced’ At WWE Hell in a Cell.